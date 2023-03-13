People had to take a minute after watching how people prepare, cook and eat rats

TikTok user @chuhazmc29b shared an explicit video showing how it is done, and it is nothing you'd imagine

Mzansi peeps made it clear that this was not for them, and the video had them feeling all kinds of ways

The people of Mzansi could not help but do all the cringe shakes while watching a video of how people cook and consume rats. It is not a vibe!

While animal intestines (mogodu) are a staple in South Africa, rats are not our people's go-to for dinner. Sorry, and thank you.

TikTok showing people eating rats goes viral

Social media will have you watching things you never dreamed of, and for a good reason. TikTok user @chuhazmc29b shared a video of how people prepare, cook and eat rats.

Watch below, but be warned, it is explicit:

Netizens react to viral TikTok rat for dinner video

No, this is not something our people would like to try. Rat is not on the Mzansi menu, and citizens are incredibly grateful for that fact.

Read some of the grossed-out comments:

@Elmo said:

“With the fur and teeth and everything.”

@Donovan said:

“It’s not even that they’re eating rat meat. It’s that they just serve a fried rat in rice with no prep. Bones and teeth and everything.”

@o said:

“BOMBASTIC side eye, eyes up, eyes down, eye roll, lips in your mouth, eyes wide open, side eye to the left, side eye to the right.”

@KC said:

“Can’t y’all just have like a ham and cheese sandwich or something?”

@Mada said:

“There is no emoji for the face I made.”

