A funny video of four women wearing matching outfits has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

Mzansi netizens found the women's outfits amusing and responded with laughter and humour

Some amused netizens even joked that the women had been planning their outfits since January

A group of four girlfriends made a funny fashion statement rocking the same outfit and had social media users cracking jokes online.

A group of four friends painted the town red in mustard tops and white jeans. Image: @hyena_pifferent/TikTok

TikTok video shows four women dressed the same

The funny TikTok footage posted by @hyena_pifferent shows the ladies wearing mustard yellow long-sleeve tops and white skinny jeans as they cross the street at what appears to be a CBD.

While it is unknown where they were headed, there was surely a theme, and the ladies stuck to it, LOL.

With the amusing video below:

Netizens react with laughter and humour to the women's outfits

We don't often see people wearing matching outfits, so when we do, it can be a surprise. This surprise can be funny, especially if the outfits are particularly coordinated or outlandish.

Many netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the odd sight and responded with banter and witty comments.

@user6459058307090 responded:

"4 boiled eggs."

@GG commented:

"We must just let people enjoy themselves."

@bsbs replied:

"They have been planning this since January."

@Akhona_N said:

"'Sithi ama jean wethu a white nama bottle neck yes chom yes! and sihlangana ngo 1! 1 Nomsa, please!."

@Thando commented:

"Baze babahle. Hoping they had a good day."

@Mnelisi reacted:

"Squad goals."

Source: Briefly News