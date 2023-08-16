A funny video showing some of the clothes on display at Mr Price has gone viral on social media

In the footage posted on TikTok, a woman pokes fun at the quality of the unimpressive clothes

Several amused South African netizens couldn't help but respond with jokes and negative criticism

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh out loud after a woman posted a video showing some of the latest fashion currently available at Mr Price.

A woman had netizens amused when she complained about the quality of Mr Price clothing.

Woman complains about Mr Price's clothing in TikTok video

The video posted on TikTok by @im.kele shows various printed and flamboyant clothing items, such as shirts, dresses, skirts, and accessoriesIt's on display at the popular retail store.

The funny "it's giving Zimbabwe" sound on the video was a clear indication that the woman was far from pleased with the bright and patterned clothing.

Watch the video below:

Mr Price Group is a cash-based fashion-value retailer, and is a public company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Established in 1985, the retailer has 2,543 stores which are mainly in South Africa, as well as online channels.

South Africans react with banter to the footage

Mzansi netizens found the video amusing as they responded with laughter and comments poking fun at the retailer and its garments.

@Rue said:

"The Zimbabwean in me is on my way to Mr price ."

@nyashalubs replied:

"In Zimbabwe, we don't have Mr Price... maybe it's giving MTN

@Mbiziwashe commented:

"In Zimbabwe, we don't put on curtains

@Zoe said:

"It's giving S.A. parliament."

@user2902499108801 wrote:

"The ‘ahhhh kills me all the time ."

@phumeleleladlamin responded:

"And my worry is that someone has already bought this and gonna be wearing to groove."

