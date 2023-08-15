A savvy shopper took her old clothes to H&M for recycling and was rewarded with gift vouchers

The woman recorded herself going to her local branch and showed the whole process in a viral TikTok video

SA netizens appreciated the helpful video, and many thought it was a great initiative by the retail store

A woman went to H&M in Centurion to donate her clothes. Image: @keigh_zulu

The rising cost of living has made Mzansi people more frugal and looking for shopping deals that will save them a few rands.

Woman drops old bag of clothes at H&M

One woman @keigh_zulu came to fashion lovers' aid when she shared an H&M deal that would mark down their preferred items.

She mentioned that people who handed over a bag full of their raggedy clothes would get a 15% discount voucher towards their next purchase.

The woman went through the process of donating, getting a voucher, and using it to buy a new outfit. The clip was a success garnering 319 000 views.

H&M encourages shoppers to recycle

According to H&M, the garment collecting programme takes the old textiles and sorts them into three categories: recycle, reuse, or re-wear.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thanks fashionista for H&M plug

@summermavuso commented:

It’s greenwashing though. The clothes don’t end up where you think. "

@mmmmmm00984 wrote:

"As I go to dunusa to buy clothes for exchange."

@Nomth1206 stated:

"Oh wow, thanks for this info. I wanted to donate a few clothes but I didn’t know where."

@gymd_123 posted:

"This is one of the most informative videos I've ever watched. Thank you."

@westxhosaskits2 said:

"Me running to my wardrobe."

@simpleesaru emphasised:

"Then it’s not donating, is it? "

@magenta1958 asked:

"So you get 1 voucher for how many clothing items?"

@Noluthando wrote:

"I want to take my entire wardrobe. Then wear all H&M."

