A woman took to social media to complain about some clothing items from Mr Price's collection

She shared a video filmed from one of the company's stores to prove to her followers what she was referring to

The clip spread quickly on the social media platform, gaining over 355 000 views in just one day

A video showing Mr Price's clothing items got people talking online. Image: @im.kele

A Mzansi shopper is unhappy with Mr Price’s latest fashion collection and made it known on social media.

Mr Price's clothing items disappoint

She expresses her disappointment in a video uploaded on the TikTok page @im.kele. The negative feedback has spread quickly on the social media platform amassing 355 000 views and more than 10 000 likes.

Mzansi people drag Mr Price's collection

Viewers are also saying the retail store known for its stylish and trendy clothes missed the mark with its latest offering. Hundreds said in the comments they don’t like the clothes designed with bold colours and patterns.

Some who are regular Mr Price customers shared that lately, the retail store is not living up to its reputation.

Watch the video below:

TikTok user joke about Mr Price clothing designs

@ruewataflo said:

"The Zimbabwean in me is on my way to Mr Price. "

@tsidi stated:

"I trust ama2000 to rock those outfits."

@zoe_life_of_christ posted:

"It's giving SA parliament."

@tshidi.dywili commented:

"I know someone is gonna rock this outfit."

@phumeleleladlamin said:

"And my worry is that someone has already bought this and gonna be wearing it to groove."

@Chulumanco1308 wrote:

"It's giving Naledi Pandor and Angie."

@britneyhickley added:

"It's giving 90 voetseks."

@ginamininiah commented:

"But Mr price these days generally, I just don't know."

