A gorgeous woman wowed TikTok users with a Shein gym wear haul, flaunting chic designs that enhance her natural curves

The video displayed a vibrant array of crop tops and snug leggings that received thousands of views

Many netizens were inspired to start working out so they could look just as fly at the fitness influencer

A fitness influencer posted a video on TikTok of her latest gym wear haul from Shein.

Woman shows Shein designs that flaunts her curves

The response from viewers was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the stylish designs and how well the athleisure outfits flattered her body's natural curves.

The video uploaded by @nomali_ngubo shows the gym bunny trying on a variety of crop tops and form-fitting pants in a range of vibrant colours.

Athleisure fashion gains traction online

Within two days, the video managed to rack up 77 000 views. Netizens were hyped to browse the Shein website to buy items shown in the clip. The lady's toned physique motivated many people to start their fitness journey.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers rave about trendy crop tops and leggings

@simplyy.kamo wrote:

That time I’m a phara at the gym."

@maxulu2205 commented:

"Knowing myself, I will rock them at groove ke sana."

@silebunny_fitness posted:

"My only problem is the attention I get when I am wearing these leggings."

@vuyomlambo asked:

"They come with the body or I’ll have to work for it?❤️"

@yenzyM_mfeka added:

"My favs, but the stares you get though at the gym.‍♀️"

@nthabiras mentioned:

"Cute, but see-through. People they don’t come with the body. You looking good girl."

@nto_05_lihle shared:

"I have but I’m not ready to wear them."

@khosimendy said:

"Now I must buy gym wear knowing very well that I’ll never go to the gym."

