SHEIN is a beloved online store that has grown in popularity in South Africa and the whole world

The international shop offers shoppers a unique experience where variety is the name of the game

Best part is the customer gets to go viral if their taste in clothes, home items, and more impresses others in video hauls

From wigs to clothes, SHEIN has it all. Many customers in South Africa have gotten into the habit of sharing their purchases from the shop on social media.

Five TikTok videos show SHEIN purchases that were a hit with many viewers on the app. Image: @rislo.elo.asmr/@tacianal/@amiilasiletile

Some people's purchases left others raving. Netizens are especially interested in watching big clothing try-on videos so that they know what to buy.

SHEIN wig goes viral on TikTok

@yasdoesitt posted that she found a good-quality wig without breaking the bank. In a video, a woman expressed that she could not believe how amazing it looked out of the box.

Many people in the comments section agreed that the woman found the best deal. Peeps were clamouring for the link so that they could buy the exact same unit.

Home items from SHEIN surprise netizens

Briefly News reported that @rislo.elo.asmr posted the things she ordered on the website and what she received from her courier. The lady did something different and tried home items from the online store.

@rislo.elo.asmr got marble-style bathroom soap dispensers and a coffee machine, among other items. Many viewers commented that they could not get over her taste in decor items.

Woman's goes viral after trying SHEIN dresses

A fashion lover's SHEIN try-on showed that the right choices matter when it comes to online shopping. People could not stop raving about this woman's body after she modelled how the dresses from SHEIN fit.

The lady, @amiilasiletile, bought a variety of dresses perfect for any occasion. Netizens thought that she did a great job shopping in her size.

Home decor from SHEIN goes viral

A lady on TikTok @nguyennbao13 wanted people to know that SHEIN is the best stop for everything. In a video, the creator took viewers on a room tour to display the things she bought. Watch the video to see the cute decor that she was able to purchase

Netizens admitted that she inspired their own wishlists. Many saw how items on the website compared to real life.

SHEIN trendy clothes haul is all the rave

Chinese retail giant SHEIN gained popularity as the place to be for trendy clothing items. One woman bought items that are popular with others and showed them off in a TikTok post.

Many people thought that the lady @tacianal could qualify as a model for the company. Some joked that they would also want to buy her body with the clothes.

