One woman alerted her TikTok followers to the jaw-dropping sale at Dischem that sparked a hype

The woman is seen in a viral video displaying tempting markdown items ranging from 30% to 50%

However, not all were pleased, as some TikTokkers reported finding regular prices at their local Dischem stores

A video of marked-down items at Dischem. Image: @thulinkosi

Source: TikTok

A savvy shopper has ignited a shopping frenzy across social media with a 50% sale on most products at Dischem.

SA woman raves about the incredible sale at Dischem

The woman's @thulinkosi_ TikTok video showed her wandering through the store. She recorded various items with tempting markdowns ranging from 30% to half-price reductions.

She said she visited a few Dischem stores and revealed that the one in Randpark Ridge had an even more extensive range of products on sale, including sunscreens, mosquito mist, detergents, and much more.

Video of bargained Dischem items goes TikTok viral

While the video has garnered a whopping 247 000 views since its upload on July 31, not everyone was excited.

Some TikTokkers voiced their disappointment, stating they found regular prices at their local Dischem stores.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users posts mixed opinion about alleged Dischem sale

@angelbabesxo001 mentioned:

"I have R10 take it or leave it."

@random875201027364 posted:

"I was just there in CPT. There was no clearance sale."

@nninigaseitsiwe wrote:

"This is the best plug I have ever seen, you showed a lot of the prices clearly."

@fliwsztt commented:

"Haibo I was at Dischem Sandton yesterday and no 50% off."

@nazozo added:

"I need some sunscreen. They're boring me with all these people following us around stores lately but I'll try once my anxiety is in check."

@Fortunate Khoza stated:

"I didn't find anything at The Glen shopping centre."

@haileyb said:

"Oh perfect. I’m close to the Randpark rRidge one. Thanks for the plug."

@mnqobimnguni posted:

"I'm gonna look for the Nivea body lotion and buy a handful if it's on special."

