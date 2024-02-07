Amapiano vocalist Lady Du has shared a preview of her new song she is working on with Nkosazana Daughter

The video was shared on Instagram, and it excited fans, with many anticipating a hit Amapiano collaboration

Lady Du added fire emojis on the post, confirming that, indeed, the song is going to be a fire

Lady Du and Nkosazana Daughter are working on a song, and the snippet had fans excited for the release. Image: @ladydu_sa, @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

A fire collaboration is coming, and Amapiano fans are in for a treat. Businesswoman Lady Du is in the studio with Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter.

Lady Du and Nkosazana Daughter team up for new track

One of the most influential people in the Amapiano genre, Lady Du, is hard at work to team up with other artists. This time, she worked with Nkosazana Daughter on a song that promises to be a banger.

Lady Du shared the video on her Instagram page, and she added fire emojis on the post, confirming that the song will indeed be fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Fans amped for the release

Hardcore Amapiano fans cannot wait for the song to drop; many anticipate a hit Amapiano collaboration.

msizijr said:

"Thank you, sisi something for the culture."

its_samkay shared:

"People are saying "new sound". Guys this is olden day Tribal House, its now a thing again."

vanessatloubatla asked:

"Release it now, please."

hlonixx' added:

"It’s giving that Dj Cndo “talk with my ancestors” vibe."

waterlandrecords lauded:

"Cooking fire, nice to see you guys collaborate."

mbali_th exclaimed:

"Omg!"

lethabolejoy reacted:

"Insane."

lethudubasi asked:

"When is it dropping?"

bella.jiyana shared:

"A definite hit."

tholwana_butelezi expressed:

"Lovely, loving the new sound."

Master KG responds to claims he stole Keneilwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer Master KG was accused of song theft by a lady named Magdeline Zungu from the music group Dalom Kids.

The group claimed they wrote the song Celebrate, which is now known as Master KG's song Keneilwe featuring singer and performer Nkosazana Daughter.

Responding to an X user, Master KG said he has been in the music industry for a very long time and that he could not be this reckless.

Source: Briefly News