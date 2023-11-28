Two South African content creators' hilarious freestyle rap about condiments and food has gone viral

The TikTok video had people laughing out loud as they marvelled at their creativity and musical flow

The hilarious video gathered over 2 million views and had people begging the gents to drop more bars

Content creators performed a hilarious rap freestyle in a TikTok clip. Image: @tipssfromluan

Source: TikTok

Two South African content creators have skyrocketed to viral fame with their hilarious freestyle rap about food.

Freestyle rap goes viral

In the video posted by @mabonyoko26, one of the young men can be seen holding a bottle of mayonnaise and tomato sauce while wearing a bag of rice around his neck.

The props added an extra dose of humour to their performance. The TikTok video quickly amassed over 2 million views, leaving viewers in stitches and begging for more of their witty bars.

Creativity and music flow

The viral success of the video comes as no surprise, as the duo has already built a dedicated social media following through their comedic skit videos.

Their unique creativity and musical flow have earned them a well-deserved place in the hearts of their fans.

Watch the video below:

SA showers rappers with praise

The comments section is flowing with praise of people joking that the content creators are future rap stars.

Read a few comments below:

@ke.dese posted:

"Y’all sleeping on the guy making the beats. "

@everything_lani stated:

"Kanye was found shaking."

@_itsadee wrote:

"Bro was about to say tomato sauce and onion."

@waynewilliam69 mentioned:

"The visitors are hungry and waiting for that rice and mayonnaise."

@bbcmerchant21 commented:

"Bro wanted to say All Gold then realised."

@itzyourgirlwonder added:

"Bro your raps are fire. "

@roriey.m said:

"Yoh people are talented.This is beautiful man.❤️"

@nombulelomahloko wrote:

"People are creative yazi.❤️"

