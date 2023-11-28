DIY Aircon TikTok Video Intrigues People Amid Heatwave Sweeping Through Mzansi: “Excellent Idea”
- As a major heatwave bakes South Africa, a DIY aircon TikTok video is getting attention for its innovative and affordable cooling method
- Thousands of netizens looking to survive the extreme weather were glued to their screen taking tips
- They expressed in the comments section that they will be trying the hack out to combat the rising temperatures
South Africa is currently in a major heatwave, leaving citizens searching for ways to stay cool.
A DIY aircon TikTok video is gaining traction for its creative cooling method.
Budget-friendly aircon
The creator of the hack @tipssfromluan used everyday items such as a fan, ice, and a styrofoam box to construct the makeshift air conditioner.
The TikTok video has been viewed over 559, 000 times, with many viewers eager to use the budget-friendly method to survive the intense weather.
Loadshedding crisis in SA
However, some South Africans have criticised the hack. They said it's not practical considering the increased loadshedding being implemented by Eskom. Despite this, the demand for affordable cooling options is high as temperatures continue to soar nationwide.
Watch the video below:
SA shows gratitude
Many have expressed their thanks in the comments section, vowing to try out the hack themselves.
See the comments below:
@africaandasia posted:
"Not for South Africa because we got no electricity half the time. "
@coolvidsoftiktok asked:
"Why buy all that instead of real ac it's not much more?"
@mohammedyousufa0 stated:
"Excellent idea."
@caroleigh1 said:
"And it is hazardous as well as being plugged in."
@user563386338346 mentioned:
"I like this. Definitely gonna attempt to make it."
@vonnengeshi suggested:
"Just buy a fridge and put a fan inside."
@nevin_esr added:
"It only lasts for 30 minutes."
@joevanvuuren1974 posted:
"Use dry ice."
