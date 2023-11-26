A personal trainer's TikTok video displayed his unique money-motivation approach during a session with his client

A video of a personal trainer's session trended on social media.

Source: TikTok

A dedicated personal trainer has taken a leap into the unconventional by using cash to inspire his client.

He @denzel_trainer posted a TikTok video capturing him rewarding a jogging woman with banknotes while he sat in a moving car.

Jogging clips circulate on TikTok

The humorous strategy grabbed the attention of fitness enthusiasts who would kill to be paid for working out. The clip is on its way to viral status with close to 300,00 views on its first day online.

Fitness video entertains netizens

Netizens were quick to praise the trainer's creativity. They said that money truly has the power to push people to achieve things they might not otherwise do.

Watch the video below:

Personal trainer's services

Some TikTok users jokingly inquired about the personal trainer's services. It seems like the unconventional approach struck a chord, and the trainer is now in high demand.

Check out a few comments below:

@ondisopatiencedoryn said:

"I can do this and overtake the car to break the record."

@florencenakabitu mentioned:

"I think I have been doing it the wrong way all this time. Running for nothing."

@tabbyronny asked:

"I need this gym. Where is it?"

@stellamatutina123 wrote:

"I’m wondering if the person who’s taking video is also running."

@korobecarol shared:

"I would never get tired if I see money."

@Jusymalaika added:

"She can run up to heaven without getting tired fear money. "

@rolicah87 said:

"This is great, gonna keep her healthy."

@lydiaavian256

"I need this kind of trainer."

