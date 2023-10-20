A man in Cape Town had many people laughing after trying a viral workout that took TikTok by storm

The hilarious TikTok video shows the moment this man tried to turn himself into the King of Squats

Online users thought it was hilarious to see the man's hilarious attempt at a workout routine

A man from Cape Town went viral for his antics on the internet..The guy in the video put on a hilarious show trying to be the King of Squats.

A TikTok video shows a Cape Town dad trying to do King Squat's epic walk, which was a viral hit, and Mzansi was amused. Image: @saaerobics /@charmsbooysen

Source: TikTok

The video of the man imitating the aerobic instructor got over 12,000 likes. People could not stop laughing at how obviously South African the video was.

Man does squat challenge in TikTok video

. @charmsbooysen posted a man in Cape Town doing the exact dance as the Squat King. In the video, he looked like he was struggling with his form.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

SA amused by man's squats

Many people thought the man's squat workout was hilarious. Other people in the comments admitted they tried the move, which was challenging.

Kg said:

"Can we close this country for a week."

Zee wrote:

"I don't regret ending my DSTV sub."

user51295496615411 added:

"In SA you can't stay angry for 2 min."

Musa_khanyile commented:

"I tried that once and dthe following day I'm was walking like a pregnant woman."

ntombi skhosana said:

"Zamani that's his new name."

Lindelani Ka Phewa laughed:

"South Africans are something else kodwa."

Workout enthusiasts go TikTok viral

Many people who love to work out become heads on TikTok. One buff man's workout routine looked out of this world.

Buff man channels inner Hulk in workout video

Briefly News previously reported that Prepare to have your jaw hit the floor because a recent TikTok video is causing a stir that's hard to miss. The video, featuring an incredibly buff gentleman going through an absolutely insane workout routine, has taken the internet by storm.

In a world where fitness trends come and go, this TikTok video is a powerful reminder that true strength and transformation require unwavering commitment. In a world where fitness trends come and go, this TikTok video is a powerful reminder that true strength and transformation require unwavering commitment.

In the TikTok video by @thelyonblacks, this real-life Hulk is seen lifting weights that could intimidate even the buffest guy. The workout routine he tackles is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News