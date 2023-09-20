A physically fit man has demonstrated how he keeps his body toned with a workout TikTok video

The man is seen in the footage slaying a squat position with absolute ease while wearing high heels

The gruelling workout grabbed the attention of the Mzansi people and they were impressed with his remarkable form

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man shared a workout video that grabbed SA's attention. Image: @fitmingas

Source: TikTok

One man was a hot topic on TikTok for the way he performed his exercises. He showed netizens how he intensifies his workouts without any gym equipment.

Man's high heel workout

The fitness enthusiast @fitmingas posted a video doing chest presses while being in a squatting position. He took the reps to the next level by wearing high heels and using a heavy water bottle.

The video circulated fast on the social media platform and viewers were amazed by the man's physical strength.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Exercise video spreads on TikTok

The clip gained an impressive 139,000 views and fired people up to start exercising and prioritising their health.

Watch the video below:

Exercising man gets criticised

There were some people who thought the intensity of the exercise moves was too hectic. They playfully teased the man saying he was training for war.

Read some of the comments below:

@mazie_78 stated:

"Kanti sijimelani vele SANDF ikhona nje?"

@CcKhanyi wrote:

"New problem has landed."

@user1384391321659 asked:

"What app did you use to eliminate the chair?"

@patiencesehodi posted:

"That form is insane!"

@LeboMol mentioned:

"l am definitely trying this."

@ntwananomkansicha commented:

"My man's wearing my heels, now I can't go out."

@bongisibeko925 said:

"Yes, squats on heels work wonders. Asiye."

@stumzakei wrote:

"I think siya empini ne ANC next year."

@sduduzinhlanhla stated:

"Akesibone izoba khona yini lena ichallenge."

Woman has intense workout in hilarious TikTok, Mzansi wonders if she Is preparing for war

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that this workout enthusiast left many people amazed. The TikTok had thousands laughing as it received 13,000 thousand likes.

People could not stop raving about how amazing she looked while using gym equipment. The fit babe was doing stunts, and it was a sight to behold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News