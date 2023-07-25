A Western Cape man went to the gym for the first time and was accompanied by his daughter

The man went all out on his first day and impressed netizens, who also trolled his attire because he was wearing his wife's tights

However, a fitness expert told Briefly News that senior citizens must always start light and not overexert themselves due to their bodies not being able to handle the stress

A man was given flowers and jokes after going to the gym fr the first time wearing his bae's tights. Image: @iminathi.dondolo

Source: TikTok

A Khayelitsha man took a leap of faith and went to the gym for the first time wearing his wife's tights.

His daughter recorded it, and a fitness expert gave tips on what older people should do if they decide to start working out.

The man starts working out for the first time in the video

His daughter, former Miss Teen South Africa finalist Iminathi Dondolo posted him on her TikTok account. In the video, her dad did leg lifts, cardio, bicep curls and leg extensions. He was also wearing a green tight, which was his choice, according to the caption.

Fitness expert tells Briefly News exercise tips for the elderly

Fitness and exercise specialist Karyn Pitcher told Briefly News that senior citizens have to be more careful than younger people when they exercise.

"If senior citizens want to start exercise, they must work on their strength, flexibility and balance. Cardio workouts and running are not the main focus. You're not too old to start exercising. Just make sure you don't do anything that hurts you. It's imperative to get a professional on board to make the right evaluation for your health and someone to support your strength, flexibility and balance," she said.

Pitcher also pointed out that exercising for senior citizens varies according to gender and experience.

"When you get someone who hasn't exercised and has gotten older, their muscles are weak, and their balance is impacted too and are thus more prone to falling and getting injured badly. Because women have lower bone density than men, so they have a risk of osteoporosis, and for men, we look at heart issues, so there must be a focus on cardiovascular type of exercises. But it's important to stick to light exercise and start at your level," she added.

Watch the video here:

Netizens applaud and roast the dad for exercising and his outfit

His spirit inspired netizens to go to the gym, but they lightheartedly trolled him for wearing tights.

Killafilla said:

"Tights and a collared shirt. Inspiration for my next gym fit."

Abosede saluted his stamina.

"Leg extensions and bicep curls at the same time are bonkers."

Nicole commented:

"The tights are dusting me."

Blou added:

"He's going to feel it in the morning."

CeeJay was impressed.

"He honestly did so well for a first-timer."

