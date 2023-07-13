TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie has encouraged gym facilities to implement stronger gym rules

This was after she had a negative experience at her recent gym session with people recording with their camera

Pearl has also said she wishes to work out at home instead but sparked a huge debate on social media when she tweeted her views

Pearl Modiadie said she was left uncomfortable when she spotted a gym member using a camera while working out. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Actress Pearl Modiadie sparked a huge debate after she shared her views on gym etiquette.

The radio presenter said she feels uncomfortable when people record themselves working out. Adding that she cannot work out properly because she always feels as though the camera is pointed at her.

Pearl Modiadie looks to work out at home instead

Taking to her Twitter account, Pearl tagged , the gym she works out at, and asked them to implement new rules.

The gym responded to her and said they allow people to carry cameras; however, they must be wary of their surroundings and respectful of others.

Why videography is essential for certain fitness people

Briefly News spoke to a fitness expert who said certain fitness enthusiasts prefer to record themselves working out for various reasons.

Some people do it for their progress, to check if they are doing various workout routines properly and so forth.

"I am relatively neutral on the subject as I see the value in recording oneself for the purpose of tracking gym progress, correcting exercise form and technique, and even comparing a past physique to a present one."

The expert stated that it is not easy to regulate the usage of cameras within the facility as it is a public setting.

While there are positives to using cameras at the gym, the fitness expert pointed out that there is a growing trend where people record other people in a bid to ridicule them.

On how the gym can accommodate everyone, the expert said it would be ideal to have enough floor men to ensure the gym runs smoothly.

Netizens weigh in on Pearl's views, encourage her to get her own private gym

While some support the idea of having privacy at the gym, many people are aware of the importance of recording oneself there.

Pearl left the internet divided with her sentiments.

@moza_onassis said:

"I promise you, you won’t utilise that gym, your home equipment will become a decoration, wena, just change your times."

@superb_gabstar said:

"I don’t gym but I agree with this. POPIA violations are everywhere in the gym."

@NkosazanaJobe said:

"Hence I make sure I get the super early, when there are no classes, and I shoot for my YouTube. It’s very hard trying to get angles for others not showing on screen."

@xoliswa_mbayise said:

"I've been saying that gyms should consider having designated areas for fitness influencers to record their workouts or take pictures, it's really uncomfortable trying to workout next to someone who is recording."

@mmrangym said:

"Yea it’s better you set up your own gym sana because what if that’s someone’s job though ? Let’s be respectful of other people’s grinds."

