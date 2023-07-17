In a TikTok video, a South African lady shared her preference for taking taxis over owning a car, which has started a discussion about the affordability of vehicles

Her choice resonates with many South Africans who share her sentiments and believe that embracing the soft life is a valid alternative to traditional car ownership

With the rising cost of living and economic challenges, car ownership can be financially burdensome for many individuals

A young woman prefers the soft life and uses taxis instead of paying car instalments. Source: BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

In a thought-provoking move that has stirred up much discussion across South Africa, a local woman recently expressed her preference for taking taxis instead of burdening herself with monthly car payments.

Woman who loves soft prefers public transport

A TikTok video posted by @yourguurldjlola starts off with the young woman taking a taxi. She's headed to the mall to spoil herself. The video continues and showcasing her soft life with luxury bags and different types of food that this typical young lady would spoil herself with when she's out and about.

Speaking to Briefly News, Lola shared with us why she prefers to travel by public transport instead of buying herself a car.

"Honestly, I'm just a person who likes everything luxury, everything nice with every bit of money I get. I want to spend it on something that would make me happy.

"When I go to the mall, I use a cab. I'm in Alex most of the time, so I take a taxi to Sandton City. Then that's where I do most of my shopping. And then sometimes I come back in a taxi or have an uncle who has a van.

"I feel like Uber or Bolt is not safe for me. So taxis are much safer because you have a lot of people in one car, you're travelling together."

Check the video below:

Mzansi agrees that cars are expensive

Her decision sparked a wave of agreement from fellow South Africans who echo her sentiment that the exorbitant cost of car ownership and lack of affordable options make it more sensible to indulge in the present rather than saddling oneself with long-term financial obligations.

Amanda said:

"No, because a car is R200 000, and if I have R10 000, best believe I’ll spend it on my enjoyment."

Afro lady commented:

"Cars are really just for convenience, otherwise it's a burden."

Frisby.bernard._ replied:

"Me too, I rather spend R400 on a bag than Uber."

Emihlemimz declared:

"Drip is forever mama!"

waffles added:

"I love this so much cause there’s honestly no need to be paying R5bn to get from point A to B."

A car is usually the second most expensive purchase you'll make after a house. While some critics may argue that owning a car is an essential aspect of personal freedom and convenience, the reality is that the majority of South Africans cannot afford this luxury.

The country's income inequality and high levels of poverty exacerbate the car affordability crisis, leaving car ownership out of reach for a significant portion of the population.

Man builds his own Lamborghini sports car

