A Mzansi hun went from working as a cleaner to being a teacher in Korea, a move she is grateful to make

The woman shared how in a few short months of working in Asia, she was able to build one-room apartments, which she then rented out at the age of 24

Netizens, encouraged by her bold move, shared how they, too, want to move to Asia

After only working for four months, a young woman became a landlady.

A stunning young woman overcame unemployment and depression and became a landlady at 24 after working in Asia for four months.

The beautiful hun is trending because she refuses to give up and allows her circumstances to define her.

Gorgeous Hun becomes a landlady after getting work in Korea

@mamnisi1 shared how she had to take depression medicine because she was unemployed and could not survive. However, all of that changed after she got an opportunity to work in Korea.

@mamnisi1 shared her story on TikTok, which got over 230K views and many comments from people congratulating her and wanting to know how she did it.

In the video, she shows the property she built using the money she obtained from working overseas. She took a job as a cleaner and raised funds for her to emigrate to Korea.

@mamnisi1 's case is not unique. More and more young people are seeking employment beyond South African borders as work is becoming increasingly difficult to get in the country.

Statistics revealed that almost 1 million South Africans lived in other countries by 2020. Last year, the Social Research Foundation discovered that those between the ages of 25 and 29 are considering moving abroad.

Watch the video here:

South Africans also want to move to Korea

Netizens expressed their desire to move abroad after watching the video and being inspired.

Some shared their personal experiences.

@Esese_Kunene congratulated @mamnisi1.

"I just finished my degree, and I would like to immigrate to Korea."

Zah noted how the video assured her of her daughter's future.

"I will share your video with my daughter since she just got an internship in Japan, but she's not sure if she will make it."

Mthavini Mzini Wilso also indicated her desire to emigrate.

"As soon as I finish my degree, I am leaving South Africa."

LaMilk MJT's fear of leaving her family behind keeps her from leaving.

"I'm doing my last year, but the phobia of leaving my son behind is too much."

ZazaM(CFE) thanked her for encouraging people to relocate.

"People are sleeping on teaching English in Korea."

Woman shares life in Korea on TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a woman shared a video of moving to Korea after getting a job.

The hun shared her apartment and how life is living in Korea. Netizens applauded her step up and were wowed by her beautiful apartment.

