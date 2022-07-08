A young woman got desperate for employment and took to Twitter to share her unemployment woes

The qualified educator went as far as detailing her majors as she pleaded for someone to consider her for employment

Netizens took the time to be helpful as many flooded her comments with suggestions for what you can do

Twitter user Thandeka shared her struggles with getting her job despite having qualifications. The smart young woman has a Bachelor's in Education, which focuses on mathematics.

A mathematics educator desperately sought employment, shared her credentials on social media, and got helpful reactions. Image: Twitter/@Thandek21664585/ Peter Dazeley

Thandeka, based in Durban, shared all the relevant information hoping tha tweeps would perform a miracle. Thandeka's plea for employment did not fall on deaf ears as it spread across the timeline.

Tweeps share employment ideas for Bachelor of Education graduate

Unemployment continues to be a problem in South Africa, and many were not happy to see a mathematics teacher, Thandeka, seeking employment desperately in a Twitter post. Netizens took matters into their own hands as they gave the young lady suggestions for what she can do to make an income.

Tweeps had varying ideas for the young job seeker, from suggesting job sites to organisations. Some even suggested that the young woman start her own business.

@Tlhokz6 commented:

"Check (Neo Ya thuto foundation) for opportunities it might help"

@ZelamisileM commented:

"Look for teaching opportunities abroad too, you’re more likely to be paid 2-3 times more than in SA depending on the country you’ll be in with many other benefits."

@LeAwesomish commented:

"Okay. Create a #podcast teaching Maths, Tech and NS/Tech designed for young audiences. There is a market. .That's a rewarding job."

@itsnqaba_kazi commented:

"Please check the news paper there are schools looking for educators every other month, if not may what you’re looking for find you "

@MinenhleMbath10 commented:

"Please go to google and search Teaching post level 1 posts then open where there is EdupStairs."

