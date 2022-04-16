A social media user has sparked a hot debate about unemployment in South Africa which a lot of people scratching their heads

The man in question made the claim that unemployment is better when you have a qualification

Social media users were mostly unimpressed with his comment and many people shared their personal experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Unemployment in South Africa is a heavy topic for many especially as the unemployment rate keeps getting higher every quarter. More young people are without jobs and actively seeking work, while others have completely given up.

A social media user who goes by the handle @ShaunKeyz decided to weigh in on the topic and made comments that started a hot debate on Twitter.

A social media influencer has stirred many reactions with his claim about being unemployed. Image: @ShaunKeyz & Getty Images/Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Shaun stated that he felt that it is better to be unemployed with a qualification than without one and did not elaborate any further which had peeps chiming in their thoughts about his statement.

His post read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I honestly think It's better to be unemployed with qualifications than to be unemployed and not having qualifications."

South Africans weigh in on unemployment tweet

The comment section of the post had people weighing on Shaun's statements and some people stated that they did not agree with him at all. Some people stated that it does not matter whether you are unemployed with a degree or not, it's all still unemployment.

Here are some comments:

@IamEmmanie_H said:

"I respectfully disagree, my sister had depression because she studied chemical engineering but she doesn't get even one interview until I decided to make her my PA so that she'll be busy with something and getting paid. That time I don't have matric, I teach English online."

@TreamyS said:

"I also think as unemployed graduates we are so scared of venturing outside of South Africa, I feel there’s so much more out there for us but our fears limit us and we feel obliged to be within arms reach of our loved ones once we start work."

@ThageKabelo said:

"Disagree, I was unemployed for two years while having qualifications. What brought me out of unemployment was volunteering to work for free so that my value can be realised, now it's 5 years of employment. It sucks, being an unemployed father."

@Thandowie_11 said:

"Aybono it’s not…if you are optimistic, the job or business will come but having no qualifications means you nothing to fall on, even your HR manager's family member can’t squeeze you in…Please delete this"

South Africa's unemployment rate increases to 35.3% in the 4th quarter, 7.6 million people without jobs

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are facing a bleak reality following Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) announcement that the unemployment rate has reason yet again in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The rate of joblessness went from 34.9% to 35.3% from October to December 2021. This translates to 7.9 million in South Africa who are without work.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey was released on Tuesday, 29 March and shows that an additional 270 000 individuals became jobless in the last quarter, according to SABC News. On the bright side 262 000 people found employment in the fourth quarter and that brought the employment stats to 14.5 million employed individuals in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News