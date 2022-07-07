Nota Baloyi has taken to the timeline to share that he has donated R10 000 towards a young girl's living expenses in California

After trending for all the wrong reasons on social media, Nota decided to let Mzansi know that he's still a good person

While some of his followers applauded the music exec for his good deed, others shared that he's trying to do damage control following bad publicity over his remarks about Mihlali

Nota Baloyi has donated R10 000 to a good cause. After trending for all the wrong reasons for almost a week, Kwesta's former manager shared that donated the hefty amount to a young girl. He also promised to double the amount at the end of the month.

Nota Baloyi shared that he donated R10k to a young dancer after trending for all the wrong reasons. Image: @lavidanota

The music exec was slammed for the nasty comments he made about Mihlali Ndamase. On top of that, his ex-bae Berita took to her timeline and revealed that she left their marital home back in January.

Taking to Twitter, Nota encouraged others to open their wallets to make a young dancer's dream come true. The schoolgirl is raising funds for her living expenses in California, US. Mankwa Letakgomo got a scholarship at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, reports TimesLIVE.

Peeps took to Nota's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. While some praised Nota Baloyi, others questioned the timing of his good deed.

@DeletedBanger said:

"So you messed up and now you're using a good deed strategy? NOTA there are people who know more than you out there, accept that and learn from them, with your vision you can achieve a lot, just listen to random inputs."

@Thiboknox wrote:

"This is the content I signed up for. More blessings to you."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Your good deeds don’t trend."

@DaMtho_ said:

"Nice work dude. But you still need to get help, you're not ok."

@Land_a_priority commented:

"Not everyone will congratulate you for the good work you do NOTA but when you're painted a bad person, everyone sings the same tune, don't worry, we're watching your great work."

Nota Baloyi comes for Mihlali Ndamase, Berita says they separated this year

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was dragged on social media after going for Mihlali Ndamase. Singer Berita caught strays after Nota's remarks and had to air their dirty laundry in public.

The singer took to her timeline and revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with Nota. Berita shared that she's no longer married to the controversial music exec.

Berita was reacting to her ex-boo after he suggested that he would kill Mihlali. Nota accused the influencer of being a bad influence on young girls.

"@mihlalii_n mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!"

