A woman took to social media to share how she enjoys small pleasures that life has to offer without breaking the bank

Other social media users reacted to her posted and were inspired to share their favourite affordable spots

South Africans on social media were delighted with the posted and said that people should try to spoil themselves more often

The soft life is something that almost everyone craves however, with the current economy many South Africans find it unattainable.

One social media user has shown how Mzansi can enjoy the softer side of life for less than R100.

The Tweep, whose username is @Mpumiln, too to Twitter to posted a picture of a delicious breakfast along with the caption:

“Soft life doesn’t really have to be expensive. For example, this breakfast is only R67, you add R22 and get a cup of coffee. You don’t have to break a bank.”

Social media users were amazed by the post and shared their own plugs and money-saving tips.

Check out what social media users said:

@MoloiNoks comment:

“Once in two weeks I work from Wimpy for the whole day and spend R250 including tip. I get a cup of coffee with the complimentary biscuits, main meal with a drink, mocktails and milkshake before I leave.”

dustyzee1 said:

“Yas, been trying to educate people that soft life it's not zeros in your account, but people think soft life is Gucci and Moet. But let's continue depriving ourselves of good things.”

@Muzzy_Mcklaren shared:

“True spent under R300 for meal n drinks for two at Spur the other day.”

@LesegoAries posted:

“Cheap, cheap. Soft life on a budget.”

Peeps stan woman's take on 'soft life' wows SA: "mine can’t be similar to yours"

Briefly News also reported that a local woman is being given the plaudits by her social media followers after expressing her view on what it means to enjoy a "soft life" in Mzansi.

Using the popular phrase that is often thrown around in social circles virtually anywhere, thanks to the culture of flashing expensive possessions that people have adopted – particularly on social media, the focused woman drove home her point.

Heading online, the Twitter user @KaraboKotuu, posted a picture that shows her standing next to what looks like a Hyundai Grand i20.

"I'm undeniable from a poor background... This is why my definition of Soft Life can't be similar to yours, my milestone and achievements may have always been your daily bread, and It's okay," read the heartfelt caption accompanying the pic.

