A gym bro showed dedication to his health when he carried a blanket to the gym because it was freezing

The innovative young man did not allow the cold to come between him and a good workout

Netizens were thoroughly impressed. One commented that after this, there was no excuse not to gym

A young man was crowned a legend because he prepared for his summer body in winter by going to the gym with a thick blanket.

The young man could not stand the frosty cold but did not want to miss training for a single day, so he killed two birds with one stone.

Legendary gym bro goes viral for training with a blanket

The man was given the internet for the day for lifting such a heavy blanket. The TikTokker, @majorsteez, shared the video with the caption:

"Somewhere in Johannesburg South Africa right now."

The hilarious video shows a young man doing bench presses while a blanket covers his body.

The man seemed comfortable and warm enough, with much respect put on his name.

Benefits of working out in the cold according to university

Aston University noted that working out in the cold is beneficial. According to the university, working out in the cold weather forces your body to work harder as it pumps blood around the body.

This results in a powerful workout that is good for the heart.

Fitness expert discusses winter workout pros, cons and tips with Briefly News

Briefly News contacted Reneilwe Pooe, an Exercise Specialist registered with the Register of Exercise Professionals in South Africa (RepSA). He has a Higher Certificate in Exercise Science and an Advanced Certificate in Exercise Science from the Health and Fitness Profession Academy (HFPA).

"The pros of exercising in cold weather are that higher exercise volumes and or intensity are easier to tolerate as the cool air prevents excessive sweating or heating. A con to working out in cold weather is that one might not be able to gauge their hydration levels accurately. This might impact training strength negatively as water intake and training strength have a cause-and-effect relation," he said.

"If you are looking to exercise in the cold effectively, you may consider a proper warm-up on the rowing machine or assault bike to raise total body temperature before proceeding with your compound lifts (things like bench-press, squats and deadlifts) at the end of the day all exercises function the same in that they stimulate muscles causing the growth potential regardless of the weather."

Netizens applaud for a creative man with a plan

Netizens laughed their lungs out in the comment section.

Me.shell joked about the dedication.

"After this, there's no excuse not to go to the gym."

@jessyjay expressed her love for Mzansi because of the funny post.

"I'm not leaving South Africa."

Pradhaben Govender said that this was understandable.

"I am from Durban. As soon as it hits below 20°C it's cold for me."

Sivuyisezimela called it next-level dedication.

"Where others see a problem, you got a solution."

Sanza noted that the gloves don't help much in winter when lifting weights.

"The way I always cringe whenever I hold the bar and plates! At this point, gloves don't even help that much."

