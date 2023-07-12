A video showing a beautiful woman busy on her phone has gained much traction on social media

The footage was posted on TikTok by a man who was charmed by the stunner who had green eyes

Netizens responded to the video with funny commentary as some asked why he didn't approach the woman in person when he had the chance

It was love at first sight for a man who took to social media to share a video of a beautiful lady he saw unexpectedly while out.

One gent couldn't stop thinking about a gorgeous woman he saw. Image: @1immanuel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man asks TikTok netizens to help him find his green-eyed crush

He posted a video showing the lovely lady busy on her phone. In the TikTok post, the awestruck man shared that the girl has green eyes and speaks venac.

The man asked TikTok to help him find the woman.

According to Women's Health, love at first sight is real, but it is not necessarily lasting love. It can be a sign of strong attraction and lust, and in many cases, the feeling typically fades away over time.

Shame, poor guy was probably dreaming of his future with the stunner from afar.

South Africans react to the video with funny comments

Many netizens were amused by the video as they questioned why the man didn't approach the woman when he saw her in person. Others joked that he dodged the bullet of getting his heart broken.

@Matthew Morrison said:

"It was almost a humbling experience, but gwababa saved you."

@BAKES commented:

"Gaowa Mon, she was right there."

@Bongani: wrote:

"You men are FINISHED."

@Zipho Hadebe replied:

"Gwababa saved him."

@Masiya wrote:

"Find her how? she ain't lost - nawe umbonile."

