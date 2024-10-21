Mzansi Woman Breaks Silence on Societal Pressures, SA Can Relate: "We Will Be Alright"
- A hun in Mzansi opened up about her life on social media, and people were touched by her story
- The stunner revealed how she was 35 and also needed to explain to people why she had not achieved big milestones in her life
- Netizens reacted to the lady's tale as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages
One woman got candid about her life, and many people could relate to the hun. She took to social media to narrate her touching story.
Woman 35, no car, no house and no kids
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @nkamza_m, revealed to her viewers how she is constantly asked why she is not married.
@nkamza_m shared that she was 35 and had no car, house, or children. The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. It sparked conversation among men and women who called out society for placing such standards on women, often accompanied by shame.
Take a look at the woman's video.
SA feels for the woman
The lady's story touched the online community, and people could relate as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section.
MasegoM said:
"Me too we gon be all alright."
Kagiso added:
"We don’t owe anyone any explanation."
Terrnce35 wrote:
"I'm tired of answering why I don't have kids."
Igwe Canny-B shared:
"As long you are happy and healthy. You are winning."
Nina commented
"Don't worry, you are not alone. I'm 34, no kids, husband, house or car, but we are taking one step at a time."
