A hun in Mzansi opened up about her life on social media, and people were touched by her story

The stunner revealed how she was 35 and also needed to explain to people why she had not achieved big milestones in her life

Netizens reacted to the lady's tale as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages

One woman got candid about her life, and many people could relate to the hun. She took to social media to narrate her touching story.

Woman 35, no car, no house and no kids

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @nkamza_m, revealed to her viewers how she is constantly asked why she is not married.

@nkamza_m shared that she was 35 and had no car, house, or children. The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. It sparked conversation among men and women who called out society for placing such standards on women, often accompanied by shame.

Take a look at the woman's video.

SA feels for the woman

The lady's story touched the online community, and people could relate as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

MasegoM said:

"Me too we gon be all alright."

Kagiso added:

"We don’t owe anyone any explanation."

Terrnce35 wrote:

"I'm tired of answering why I don't have kids."

Igwe Canny-B shared:

"As long you are happy and healthy. You are winning."

Nina commented

"Don't worry, you are not alone. I'm 34, no kids, husband, house or car, but we are taking one step at a time."

Woman cries about being broke and having no kids or husband, SA touched

Briefly News previously reported a young woman had a moment of reflection which had her in tears. She shared a video online, which caused a massive buzz.

The hun opened up about her life, which left online users with mixed reactions. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @rhody_rae, shared a clip on the video-sharing app in which she revealed that she was 30 years old.

