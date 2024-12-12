A group of primary school teachers from Cape Town got themselves ready for their school's prom

The TikTok video showed what the educators looked like before prom and how dazzling they dressed at the event

A few local members of the community took to the comment section with compliments, while others pointed out their former teachers

A few primary school teachers showed their before-and-after transformations for prom. Images: @donovan_rossouw

Source: TikTok

While matriculants enjoy their matric balls, primary schools also create special memories for their students with prom celebrations.

However, the teachers stole the spotlight when they revealed stunning before-and-after transformations, proving they know how to bring glamour just as much as their students.

Teachers get A+ for style

Cape Town-based primary school educator Donovan Rossouw took to his TikTok account (@donovan_rossouw) to show how a few teachers glammed themselves up for their school's prom night.

From fresh faces to those who have been at the school for years, the teachers showed their stunning before-and-after looks for the special event.

Donovan wrote in his caption:

"Making memories that shine bright!"

Watch the video below:

Teachers dazzle online users

A few members of the online community, and possibly past and present students, took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the teachers' stunning transformations for the evening. Some also shared who their favourites were.

@aashiqah_r added to the comments:

"Coolest teachers on the block."

@urbanwaveza said to Donovan:

"Wow, what amazing people. I hope you all had a ball."

Commenting on one of the teachers, @hayleenelson said:

"Ms Layla looked stunning!"

Former pupil @saudeeka_taliep shared:

"It's so nostalgic to see all our ex-teachers."

@hoodedvixen wrote to the teachers:

"You guys look stunning."

The short clip made @mujahidcpt reminisce about the good old days. They stated with a laugh:

"My prom was in 2008, and I'm glad to see my favourite teachers are still there, back when it was a blue cardboard school."

@jadey4830 said to the app users:

"18 years later, my primary school teachers still look this good. Mr B, best Grade 7 teacher ever."

