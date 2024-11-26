A local woman shared a video on TikTok of two primary school children dancing into a classroom

The two confident girls didn't care that their teachers were in the classroom and watched their comical moves

One teacher's fed-up reaction had thousands of social media users expressing laughter in the comments

Online users laughed when two little girls danced into their classroom without a care in the world.

Today's children exude confidence, often brushing off their teachers' opinions without a second thought. This was hilariously evident when primary school students danced into a room their teachers were in.

No fear of sneaking a dance

A TikTok user named Tshepang, who uses the handle @tshepang977, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing two young girls busting a move while entering a classroom.

Schoolchildren dancing often seemed to steal the show, and these little ladies were no different from other youngsters who showed their dance moves at school.

In the recent clip, one barefooted girl comically enters the class as her teachers watch while sitting at a table far from the door. She is followed by another girl who doesn't get as close to the educators as the first.

Watch the video below:

Care-free learners make Mzansi laugh

Many schoolchildren make their classrooms their dancefloor and go viral for their moves, and the little ones above are no different.

With the video getting over two million views, thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter after seeing the male educator's reaction to the girls entering with a dance.

Speaking about the first girl, @kooky_paris laughed and said:

"When she gets home, she won't know where she left her shoes."

DJ Lamiez Holworthy commented:

"You can just tell these kids feel safe and can be themselves! I giggled watching this. You can see who the leader is. So innocent, yet so fearless."

@umaka.blonde added with humour:

"You can tell by Sir's face that it's not the first time."

@iyaya_s1, who found humour in the clip, exclaimed:

"Sir is over them!"

@aight._nattie jokingly told online users:

"Social anxiety is scared of her."

@lizinnee commented with a laugh:

"That one is going to be a problem in high school."

@charnellepillay41, who loved the video, shared:

"I see kids feeling comfortable in the presence of their teachers. A sign of a healthy learning environment that promotes love and gentleness."

Schoolgirls dance in front of teacher

In another story, Briefly News reported about Johannesburg high school girls who participated in a TikTok dance challenge in front of their teacher, who sat at his desk.

Online community members enjoyed the fun dance routine and expressed their thoughts about the girls' confidence in class.

