Global site navigation

“Who Are These Divas?”: SA Loves the Vibes As Schoolgirls Dance in Front of Teacher
People

“Who Are These Divas?”: SA Loves the Vibes As Schoolgirls Dance in Front of Teacher

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A Johannesburg high school girl shared a video on TikTok of herself and friends participating in a TikTok dance challenge
  • The confident group of schoolgirls busted the moves in their classroom as their teacher sat at his desk
  • Members of the online community enjoyed the dancing and wondered what school the girls attended

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Internet users felt the vibes as schoolgirls danced to a remixed song.
Internet users felt the vibes as schoolgirls danced to a remixed song. Images: svetikd, milorad kravic
Source: Getty Images

The new generation of children is all about choreographed dances, eagerly performing routines and posting them on social media with little thought about who's watching or what others might think.

In class, a group of girls confidently took centre stage, dancing with energy and precision in front of their teacher, completely unfazed as they made their classroom their personal stage.

Dance like nobody is watching

With the matriculants across the country busy with their final exams, students in lower grades remain stress-free on their behalf.

Read also

"God is faithful": Woman bags job after 3 years of volunteering, SA reacts

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

A girl attending a Johannesburg school uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@amy.lmbd.13) showing how she and her friends danced to a remixed version of Beyoncé's smash hit, Diva and GloRilla's TGIF.

The girls, presumably standing at the back of their class, showed off the choreography in their school attire. Their teacher sat at his desk as they danced, most likely noticing his learners participating in a viral TikTok trend.

However, the bold girls didn't seem to care that they had an audience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves schoolgirls' dancing vibes

A few social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the learners confidently dancing in their class.

Read also

Stressed student submits assignment 1 minute before deadline, SA is unimpressed

@jordanxdoor said to the dancers:

"The best ones to do it in SA."

Referring to the song the girls danced to, @danica.zk asked in the comment section:

"Who are those divas?"

A curious @shelovesjuju16 wondered:

"What high school is this?"

Highschoolers show off impressive dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a group of high school girls who shared how they busted moves to TikTok dance challenges for their school's talent show.

The girls from the Northen Cape wowed with their fancy footwork, but the girl who posted the video received the most praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: