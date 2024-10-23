A Johannesburg high school girl shared a video on TikTok of herself and friends participating in a TikTok dance challenge

The confident group of schoolgirls busted the moves in their classroom as their teacher sat at his desk

Members of the online community enjoyed the dancing and wondered what school the girls attended

The new generation of children is all about choreographed dances, eagerly performing routines and posting them on social media with little thought about who's watching or what others might think.

In class, a group of girls confidently took centre stage, dancing with energy and precision in front of their teacher, completely unfazed as they made their classroom their personal stage.

Dance like nobody is watching

With the matriculants across the country busy with their final exams, students in lower grades remain stress-free on their behalf.

A girl attending a Johannesburg school uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@amy.lmbd.13) showing how she and her friends danced to a remixed version of Beyoncé's smash hit, Diva and GloRilla's TGIF.

The girls, presumably standing at the back of their class, showed off the choreography in their school attire. Their teacher sat at his desk as they danced, most likely noticing his learners participating in a viral TikTok trend.

However, the bold girls didn't seem to care that they had an audience.

Mzansi loves schoolgirls' dancing vibes

A few social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the learners confidently dancing in their class.

@jordanxdoor said to the dancers:

"The best ones to do it in SA."

Referring to the song the girls danced to, @danica.zk asked in the comment section:

"Who are those divas?"

A curious @shelovesjuju16 wondered:

"What high school is this?"

Highschoolers show off impressive dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a group of high school girls who shared how they busted moves to TikTok dance challenges for their school's talent show.

The girls from the Northen Cape wowed with their fancy footwork, but the girl who posted the video received the most praise.

