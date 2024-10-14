A group of high school students shared how they busted moves to TikTok dance challenges for their school's talent show

The girls from the Northern Cape wowed with their fancy footwork as they were being judged

Social media users headed to the post's comment section to root for the girls, particularly the one who posted the clip

High school learners entertained online users with their dancing. Image: @call_me_gigi07

Source: TikTok

TikTok dance challenges have become a sensation on the internet, drawing people from all walks of life to join in the fun.

A group of high school girls recently wowed the internet with their impressive dance moves from TikTok dance challenges, gaining widespread attention and praise.

Online dancing takes the stage

A high school learner from the Northern Cape uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@call_me_gigi07) showing herself and her schoolmates possibly dancing for their school's talent show, which she said they won.

In the lengthy clip, the girls busted moves to TikTok dance challenges, which have become popular on the social media app.

Take a look at the talented young girls in the video below:

Internet users enjoy high school girls' dance moves

Hundreds of social media users rushed to the comment section to applaud the girls' talent, with some mainly focusing on the girl who uploaded the clip (wearing the Adidas top).

@vuvu516 said to the girl:

"I'm sure you came up with the dance routine."

@itscelinejacobs applauded the content creator, writing:

"The one with the Adidas t-shirt understood the assignment."

@t.habang.ww, the creator of a few popular TikTok dance trends, commented:

"Seeing both of my DCs in this video, especially the Khuphuka one, is actually so crazy."

@vvs_sedi complimented the four girls on their talent:

"You guys nailed it, but how could you memorise all the DCs?"

@malcolm.brian said to the dancers:

"The footwork is effortless, my dears."

@helly_boss_lady, who enjoyed the video, wrote:

"This was such a pleasure to watch."

Mzansi admires 3 high school learners' TikTok dance

In another story, Briefly News reported about three high school students who showcased the beauty of unity and diversity through dance.

Local social media users applauded the girls for powerfully showing people the Rainbow Nation.

