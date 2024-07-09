“Couldn’t Wait for His Turn”: Daughter Gets Dad to Do Fun TikTok Dance Challenge

A young TikTokker and her father headed to the app to take part in a viral dance challenge

Dancing to Jordan Adetunji's KEHLANI , the woman shared that her father could not wait for his turn to show off his moves

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages concerning their fathers

When the family gets involved in trending online challenges, things will definitely be a bop!

A social media user named Jenny, who uses the handle @jenny.nene1, got her father to join her in a TikTok dance challenge, and their infectious moves attracted the attention of many.

The trend sees at least two people show off their dance moves to the song KEHLANI by the musical artist Jordan Adetunji. The pair take turns spinning around while the other person points at them. The duo then ends the trend with choreographed moves.

When Jenny showed herself and her father participating in the dance challenge, she captioned her post:

"My dad couldn’t wait for his turn."

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react to father doing TikTok dance challenge

The dancing duo garnered over a million views for their moves, with many hoping to do the trend with their fathers and joking about their 'daddy issues.'

When app user @thando.dube2.0 asked Jenny how she convinced her father to join her, she laughed and replied:

"I said we were going to win R15,000."

@ollyparkerr asked the question:

"Where did you order 'present dads?'"

@everythingontha commented on the energy the father exuded:

"He was having the time of his life, shame."

@_cherrrrr._ joyfully told the online community:

"I love parents pulling up on this trend."

@shiloblade spoke about the woman who was seen in the background:

"The lady leaving the kitchen, that walk says, 'Why am I not invited? I'm not going to witness this.'"

Parents steal the show in TikTok dance challenge

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a daughter who shared a video of her family partaking in the viral TikTok Qhobo Zwi Zwi dance challenge.

While some showed their dance moves, it was the woman's mother and father who grabbed people's attention. The daughter spoke to Briefly News about her parents' entertaining contribution to the challenge.

