A South African mom on TikTok shared a funny video of her daughter's daycare learning

The toddler hilariously responded to basic questions about her name and age with days of the week instead

The video sparked amusement online, with other parents sharing similar experiences concerning their children's learning

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A mother was amused and defeated by her daughter's answers to basic questions. Image: @dipuo_123

Source: TikTok

One mother was not impressed by her little toddler's basic comprehension skills and even considered asking for her money back at the creche she attended.

Mom shades her daughter's creche

A funny TikTok video shared by @dipuo_123 shows the mother asking her daughter basic questions like what her name and surname were, as well as how old she was. However, the child responded with days of the week as her answers, leaving the mother amused and defeated.

"I want my change at creche," @dipuo_123 wrote in her caption.

Mzansi feels momma's pain

The video sparked funny comments from many netizens online as they shared in the mother's amusement and frustration.

nonoe was in the same boat:

"Mine since January when you ask him what did you learn he says seven days."

♛ joked:

"It’s because of the name ."

khomotjo could relate:

"Yooo the struggle I go through with my son, whenever I ask him what did he study his response is ' Friday' yooo jeso."

Nyarie_Silva recalled a funny song:

"Y’all know that one amapiano song ."

MPHO DONALD commented:

"Is the "good girl" at the end of me."

MaTee Ngamla was amused:

"Ntswaki made my night ."

Prudence replied:

"Monday Monday."

Woman shares video of daughter speaking in an accent

In another story, Briefly News reported that just when you think kids can't get any cuter, a local woman shared a video of her daughter speaking to her in a foreign accent.

Taking to TikTok, a mother named Chanelle uploaded a video on her account (@chanelletayler) of her little one approaching her and speaking with an accent that was not close to any South African dialect.

In the video, the young girl, possibly referring to the print on the woman's dress, says to her mother in an American accent: "It's watermelon."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News