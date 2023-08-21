A mischievous toddler was caught on camera making a mess with his mother's clean clothes from the wardrobe

In the TikTok post, the mother revealed she was frustrated, but some netizens found the toddler's antics amusing.

Toddlers are naturally curious and love to explore their surroundings, which can sometimes lead to them making messes

As children grow and develop, they start to explore their sense of control over the world around them.

A mother was left defeated by her son's misbehaviour.

Source: TikTok

TikTok, video shows toddler making a mess with clean clothes

Lindiwe Mdlalose (@lindiwemdlalose76) was left at her wits end when her toddler son decided he was going to rearrange her wardrobe.

A video posted on TikTok by the defeated mother shows her son taking out neatly folded clothes from the wardrobe and throwing them onto the floor - just for his amusement.

"‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ I'm tired of talking manje," Lindiwe wrote in the post's caption.

All emotionally healthy kids test limits. It’s a normal thing for kids to do as they develop, Empowering Parents.com states.

According to says Tovah Klein, PhD., author of How Toddlers Thrive, as stressful as it may be, a toddler's defiance is also a positive sign of his development.

"Kids this age see themselves as separate beings from their parents, free to make their own decisions," says Tovah.

During this phase, a child is also gauging what he can (and can't) get away with. These tactics will encourage his cooperation while also helping you keep your cool during this challenging stage, Parents explains.

South African netizens react to the video

The toddler's antics amused many netizens whereas some were unimpressed by his defiant behaviour and responded with their views on discipline.

ppreshh4 wrote:

"7 years ago, I had the same problem kodwa manje sikhulile.... .

MagatsheniD@85 replied:

"What did we do to deserve such from these kidsaybooo."

user7474861199505 said:

"Yin kunomuntu osebenzayo yin ngaze ngamzwela mekhona."

Makho commented:

"Ngaze ngacikeka, I can't continue watching, ngicikekile, Nam abam bayahlupha kodwa not ngibuka, ngoba bayazi ngizodedela isibhaxu."

lieh reacted:

"Get him his own RDP."

Silumko_sighn Ndelu said:

"Zalani nande. Asizingeni."

