A local mother shared a video of her young daughter uttering a phrase in another accent

The woman shared that her child's accent came about after she watched videos from a popular YouTube channel for kids

Social media users laughed at the adorable video and shared similar experiences with their children

Just when you think kids can't get any cuter, a local woman shared a video of her daughter speaking to her in a foreign accent.

Taking to TikTok, a mother named Chanelle uploaded a video on her account (@chanelletayler) of her little one approaching her and speaking with an accent that was not close to any South African dialect.

In the video, the young girl, possibly referring to the print on the woman's dress, says to her mother in an American accent:

"It's watermelon."

Chanelle shared in her caption that the accent resulted in her daughter being a "Cocomelon kid," referring to the American YouTube channel that specialises in 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and original children's songs.

Little girl's accent goes viral

Chanelle's video received nearly half a million views, and hundreds of people took to the comment section to share their laughs over the girl's American accent or similar situations they experienced with their kids.

@mamakasbusiba shared with internet users about their child:

"Mine speaks like Peppa Pig. My mom calls her Queen Elizabeth."

@therealthoko told Chanelle:

"She's so cute. My daughter laughs like Bluey. I hope she outgrows it."

@wazie.m laughed and said:

"I love how these cartoons teach kids good English, and they are here correcting our pronunciation."

@mak.o.thata joked about where in America Chanelle's daughter came from:

"She’s from the Deep South: Mississippi, Tennessee or Georgia."

@alpharoyce_ asked for a local show to return to TV screens, saying:

"Bring back Takalani Sesame."

Little boy's pronunciation of 'button' makes SA laugh

Briefly News reported a similar story about a young man who confidently corrected his mom’s pronunciation of the word 'button.'

The footage, shared on X by user @jah_vinny_23, showed a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press. The child responded by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on” but rather “but-in” in somewhat of a bougie, foreign accent.

