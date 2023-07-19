A woman tried to sound like she was not South African, but the viral video backfired when her mother chimed in

One lady went viral after trying to sound American in a video. The lady's acts was rudely interrupted by her mother.

A TikTok video of a woman pretending to be American with an accent had people convinced until her mom chimed in in isiZulu. Image: @.nono_bear3

Source: TikTok

People who watch the video were entertained as it got thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were adding jokes after the mom got involved.

Woman went TikTok viral for doing fake American accent

@.nono_bear3 posted a video of herself speaking in an American accent. The lady was trying to convince people that she was not born in South Africa before her mother scolded her. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by confrontational Zulu mom

People enjoyed seeing the mother take her child to task. Online users thought it was hilarious how the lady told her to focus on studying instead. Read people's comments below:

Milan Milenovic855 said:

"Almost believed the American part lol but ke funda ke."

hlezana added:

"Yes Im this kinda of mum."

user36636980854515 wrote:

"Kodwa u ma , I though you really an American."

Nokuzola maNkosi Vilakazi commented:

"You're so pretty ."

Nqabayami joked:

"Uyi American wena ntombi.[You are American girl]"

Parenting has online users fascinated

Many videos of people having proud parenting moments. Online users always find viral videos heartwarming.

