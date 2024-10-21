A student went viral on social media after she was captured submitting an assignment one minute before the deadline closed

The video grabbed the attention of many, sparking a huge conversation among people online

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on woman's antics

A student was captured submitting an assignment one minute before the deadline in a TikTok video. Image: Westend61/Getty Images and @nol.waz.iii/TikTok

One student in Mzansi left many people amused by her antics. The hun was captured submitting an assignment one minute before the deadline.

Stressed student manages to submit an assignment 1 minute before the deadline

The video shared by TikTok user @nol.waz.iii shows the young lady sitting in front of her black laptop, attempting to submit her assignment one minute before the portal closes.

The student looked stressed out, but she eventually submitted it before midnight. @nol.waz.iii's clip became a hit, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's antics

The online community reacted with mixed feelings over the student's antics as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Rebotileboshomane said:

"Imagine submitting on Turnitin at that time then similarity says 80%."

Londiwe cracked a joke, saying:

"You should put this on your CV. You truly can work under pressure."

Ayabulelatsewulab wrote:

"Did she check plagiarism?"

user shared:

"I remember trying to finish my final assignment, which contributed 60% (year module). Around 22h00, wa hamba ugesi, mind you, my laptop was not working without a charger. I never slept."

Mauve commented:

"Does the pressure increase or decrease."

Epiphany expressed:

"This is the risk I am not willing to take."

