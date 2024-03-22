One man has gone viral on social media, and people loved his teaching method, which was displayed in a TikTok video

The clip has gathered over 25.9 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

The online community was stunned by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Students love to be given options for assignments, especially those that are easy, quick and simple, and this lecture did just that for his beloved pupils.

A lecturer went viral on TikTok for his innovative assignment options. Image: @kkenziegreene

A lecturer tells his students to either dance or write an essay

The footage shared by @kkenziegreene on TikTok has gained popularity on social media as it generated over 25.9 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication. The clip shows the lecturer standing behind a podium, conversing with his students.

He gave them two options for the mid-term, and the first one was a 15-second dance in which one pupil lifted her hand.

As the video continued, the young lady dressed in pink showed off her dance moves, and the rest of the learners watched in silence; as she was done, she returned to her seat, and the lecturer continued speaking. He stated the second option, which was to write a 15,000-word paper essay on the implications of AI in biomedical engineering, and to his surprise, the entire class took it, except for the one student who danced.

Watch the video below:

Online users were disappointed at the students' response

Many people on social media were not impressed by the learners' choices, as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at them. Others shared what they would have done if they had been in their position.

Meaghanranee shared:

"Ain’t nooo way this many people wanted to write 15,000 words instead of doing the dougie for a few seconds."

Comment Queen said:

"I would have done the Soulja boy like my life was on the line."

Jacy Rob wrote:

"I would’ve been up there doing the dougie."

User commented:

"What? Are these people JOKING??? I would’ve done the Macarena for 15 MINUTES for a midterm. I am glad he said due tonight, LMFAO."

Ché said:

"I would have danced like my life depended on it!"

