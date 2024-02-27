A woman took to social media to showcase how one student was watching wrestling during a lecture class

A video of a student has gone viral on TikTok after one of the pupil's classmates exposed the learner for watching wrestling during a lecture.

A South African learner was watching wrestling in a TikTok video during a lecture class.

Woman shows off student-watching wrestling

In a video posted by @simp.forchrist on TikTok, one can see a class of students sitting down while their lecturer teaches. In the clip, every pupil had a book open and a pen while taking notes of what the lecture was saying. However, one student entertained herself by watching wrestling, which amused many people online.

Taking to TikTok, the woman who exposed the student revealed that it was during biology class; she also poked fun at the learner, saying:

"Somebody’s child during bio."

The video attracted over 436 views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the clip

Many people were entertained by the woman's video of the student watching wrestling in class as they rushed to her comments with laughter.

skae_Amo said:

"Loves wrestling? I think she’s my soulmate."

Terrain_za wrote:

"She's speaking too fast, I'd also play wrestling."

Siya_Ngcamane poked fun at the lecture, saying:

"But the lecture is just mumbling vele."

Lee shared:

"The other day, I saw this guy playing games in my social anthropology class, he ended up switching from a phone to a laptop."

Lesego mochai commented:

"Come test...she gets full marks, and you that were paying attention qualify ka 50%."

Elton Tafadzwa Kgotso Gwese said:

"Me during my chemistry class, the first year was hell."

Student showed peeps how she pours booze Into water bottle for class

Briefly News previously reported on a student who astonished many people on the internet after she unveiled her little secret as to how she pours alcohol into her water bottle before class.

A video posted by @ezzyplata on TikTok shows a young lady opening a bottle of Black Crown liquor. As the clip progresses, she goes on to pour the alcohol into her pink and blue see-through bottle. Taking to the video platform, the young lady said the following:

