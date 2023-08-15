A throwback video of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson watching his father wrestle in 1984 has resurfaced

Many internet users were left gushing over his relationship with his late father Rocky Johnson

In the video, the former WWE wrestler-turned-actor was 11 years old when he watched him wrestle

In the inspirational video, The Rock was 11 years old when he cheered his father during a wrestling match. Image: @therock

Source: Instagram

The Rock watches his father wrestle in an epic throwback video

In the old video posted by @fasc1nate, the former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson watches in admiration of his late father, Rocky Johnson, wrestling in 1984.

The Hollywood star was said to be 11 at the time.

Many internet users were left gushing over his relationship with Rocky Johnson

Netizens picked up that The Rock looked up to his father as he did end up following in his footsteps.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Curlyhairfck_ said:

"I know so much about Dwayne from watching his show, they did a really good job because a scene looks like this exactly."

@linmeitalks said:

"Having a father in your life and growing up watching him be successful in a legitimate field instils confidence & ambition in a child. There is no greater feeling than watching your father at work or talk about his job with pride."

@tclappaz said"

"While they were living from hotel to hotel at that! The Rock documentary really shows he was not sliver spoon feed."

@NeedDayJob said:

"For once, the overused old saw, "The apple doesn't fall far from the true" actually applies."

@_VALKlNG said:

"And then he became one of the biggest entertainers."

The Rock posts a funny video of a cow imitating his signature eyebrow raise move

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Rock posted a video clip of a cow doing his signature eyebrow-raising move on social media.

He was left impressed by the cow's facial expressions and said he didn't expect it to nail his signature facial move the way he did.

