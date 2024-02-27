A stunning lady took to social media to share her inspiring testimony of changing her life for the better

The young stunner revealed that she quit her job at Checkers to further her education at university

The online community reacted to the story, with many applauding her for the courageous decision

This brave young woman quit her job at Checkers, took a leap of faith, and embraced the role of a full-time varsity student.

A South African woman resigned from Checkers to further her education at university. Image: @ziyanda494

Woman goes back to school

@ziyanda494 shared on TikTok that she resigned and decided to go to university to study. In the video, the young lady is handed a basket full of goodies as a farewell gift from her colleagues. @ziyanda494 began to tear up as one of her colleagues hugged her. Her other colleague also started sobbing as she was sad to see her go but happy for her new journey ahead.

As the clip progressed, the stunner could not contain her emotions as she began crying. The video captured the attention of many online users. The clip gathered over 64K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Peeps clapped for the young woman

The young lady's video touched many people online as they rushed to her comments to send her heartfelt messages while others gushed over her bold move.

Cwiizo said:

"So proud of you sthandwa sam, wenze kakuhle."

Zandy wrote:

"What a blessing day."

palesalephoto617 shared:

"So happy for you, babe...I did this in December 2021, and I'm currently doing my third year at UFS. I have no regrets at all."

Siphesihle Sithole added:

"Congratulations, good luck with varsity."

Busisiwe_makhaye simply said:

"Good move, dear."

Woman drops out of university and goes back to school

Briefly News previously on that one brave young lady wowed Mzansi after revealing that she had dropped out of university to return to school.

A video posted by @callme_issy1 on TikTok shows the young lady standing before a bus. As the video continued, the woman stated her various processes upon returning to school. @callme_issy1 said she returned to her res to gather all her things; after doing so, she registered at a tutoring school.

