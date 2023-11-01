A woman who resigned from her job to preserve her mental wellbeing shared a video of her last day at the office

The lady said it was hard to quit but is in the footage leaving the job that was been stressing her out

The TikTok video resonated with a lot of people who are stuck in toxic work environments and thinking about resigning

A woman filmed her last day at work. Image: @naledi_modise

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to leave her job for the sake of her mental health, and she posted a video of her final day at work.

She admitted that quitting was tough, and in the short clip, you can see her shutting down her computer and saying goodbye to the job that had been causing her anxiety.

Woman leaves toxic workplace

She even flashed a peace sign to express her relief as she closed the office door. The mini vlog posted by @naledi_modise_ quickly spread on TikTok creating a buzz.

It struck a chord with many folks who find themselves trapped in toxic work environments and considering quitting.

Effects of toxic work environments

According to mental health experts, toxic work environments often leave people feeling uncomfortable like they are under threat, like dealing with gossip and manipulation. Employees often have to deal with unhealthy competition and there are reports of workplace harassment.

Watch the video below:

Looking for new jobs

Some viewers mentioned that they're on the hunt for new jobs while still holding onto their current ones, mainly because they need the money to make ends meet.

Read some of the comments below:

@zarkar337 said:

"We need to gather and speak out about the discrimination and bullying that takes place at work especially when you suffering from mental health."

@kingzwai1 shared:

"Monday I was sobbing in the toilet. My anxiety is on steriods.I just felt tired of everything."

@_teajey posted:

"I did and God kept me home for only 4 months then I got another permanent job."

@ntombigo wrote:

"One month at home im more happier and healthier! Dont regret my decision."

@ayandamad mentioned:

"I resigned where I earned R25k took offer for R12k mental health very important."

@peter_markets joked:

"Go back tomorrow and say yes baloi I am back."

@chels2.0.3 commented:

"Resigned my job two weeks ago. I feel so good. Thank you for showing us that's it's okay."

@bhutmfene added:

"I was once this brave and god put me home for three years. No longer brave now."

