A woman from Cape Town shared her American boyfriend's grand gesture for her birthday on social media

The thoughtful guy flew to South Africa to shower her with love and a pricey gift on her special day

She documented his arrival at the airport and the lavish gift from an iStore in two TikTok videos

A South African woman showed the lengths her American boyfriend went to, to make her birthday special.

The man flew all the way from the US and showered her with a lavish bday present.

She @wushekazi09 posted two TikTok videos of her bae arriving at the airport in Cape Town and buying her an Apple watch from an iStore.

Videos of SA and US couple trend

The clips collectively had over a million views on the platform and had the ladies swooning. In this age of mjolo it's hard to see happy couples on social media, let alone thriving long-distance relationships.

Couples in long-distance relationships

According to Time Magazine, studies show that couples in long-distance relationships often experience equal or higher relationship satisfaction compared to couples living nearby. Additionally, they tend to demonstrate greater commitment to their relationships and experience fewer feelings of entrapment.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers gush about generous boyfriend

Many asked the woman how she met her generous and thoughtful boyfriend. Some viewers even considered joining dating apps in hopes of finding their American prince charming.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mildred_448 said:

"No man we need 90 days fiance South African edition."

@angelique_1msibi posted:

"I'm currently talking to this guy who's in America. The dude sends money and video calls. Yey and he is cute."

@mamibaikae1 commented:

"Kante why rona we can't find them."

@gcinaradebe44 asked:

"Okay ke which dating apps are y'all using bandla?"

@ile84 stated:

"Love is amazing and beautiful. How did you find him?"

@dreve8 mentioned

"Does he have a brother? Sisi please pass me his brother hle."

@26gaopi asked:

"Guys, how do you get them to do all that for you? Asking for myself."

@una_mulaudzi added:

"The way he nods his head he is like don’t worry honey there’s more to come I got you.❤️❤️"

