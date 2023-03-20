A woman went viral on TikTok after finding a fiancé on Tinder, and the pair have been steady since she swiped right on his picture

The young lady boasted about finding the love of her life on the dating app and thanked the social networking site for making her dreams come true

Peeps were impressed that Tinder worked for her and was convinced she used a different version of the app

KZN woman set to become a makoti after finding love on Tinder. Images: @fitnoks/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Durban-based beauty Nokuphila Shintshiwe is set to become a makoti this year after finding love on the infamous dating app Tinder.

The fitness fanatic posted a video of her lobola negotiations on TikTok, which has since gone viral. The video garnered over 390K views and 700 comments.

The young lady captioned the video:

"Going into 2023 with the man I fell in love with from Tinder as my fiancé."

Mzansi is stunned as young lady finds her happily ever after on Tinder

People from all around the nation are impressed that Nokuphila discovered her true love on the dating app notorious for scamming women worldwide.

Here are some of the comments:

Pinkie Ndaba said:

"Team Tinder. Married mine in October and also met on Tinder."

Montle said:

"Found mine there too, hasn’t been a year we are married and expecting a bundle of joy. Highly recommend Tinder shem, there’s a lot of happy endings."

Nicola Sie commented:

"Got mine there too and l am a makoti. God is good."

Yamathenjwa said:

"Mina nawe we are twins, also met mine on Tinder in 2019. He paid lobola November 2021, this year October we did umembeso, next year ziyawushaya."

ANTONY@MPEDI75 commented:

"I hope both of you no longer have Tinder akere. Congratulations."

Some women begged to differ, claiming they might have a different version:

Kween Katiey said:

"Not the Tinder I have on my phone. Y’all must have a different kind of Tinder."

NosiMngese said:

"I must be using the wrong version of Tinder."

@Lee commented:

"Which Tinder, ngoba the one I have ku rough ke mtase."

