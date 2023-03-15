A toddler from Durban named Pey and a courier driver named Mfundo have formed an adorable friendship

Pey's mother captured a TikTok video of the child showing off her swimming skills as Mfundo watched on in admiration

The friendship between them has been admired by netizens, who praised Pey's mother for her parenting

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A moment in Pey and Mfundo's friendship was captured by her mother. @gijanefit/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A toddler from Durban named Pey and a courier driver named Mfundo have the most adorable friendship on the internet. Her mother shared a TikTok post of the child showing off her swimming skills as he watched on in admiration.

Pey's mother captured the adorable moment with the courier driver

You can watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The two have had other cute moments together

Friendships are forged through adorable moments of adventure together, and Pey and Mfundo have the right amount of both. Here is another video of the many moments they have shared:

Netizens admired their friendship and the child's mother for her parenting

@limakatsopholo said:

"Now we know why our parcels are always late, but we can wait"

@emma added:

"we need more people like you in south Africa to thank you for being the person that you are"

@Khaya said:

"Congrats to Pey’s mom for teaching her that life and friendship sees no colour difference"

@Gugu Mbali said:

"This relationship though. Pey has a Godfather in ButMfundo"

@sleeslick said:

"The bond is so pure... this says a lot about the parent that is raising Pey.... well done mommy... True Humanity."

@mamzo558 commented:

"The bond between the two of them"

@mahlodinchabeleng said:

"Their bonding is amazing "

@Ketty Nthangeni said:

"When you don't know how to define Love in words. Pey & Mfundo❤️"

Video of cutest ‘Kilimanjaro’ dancer ever gets 8.9 Million views

In other adorable toddler stories, Briefly News reported on Lailla, who is no stranger to Mzansi's love, as videos of her epic dances often catch people's attention. But when she did the Kilimanjaro challenge, she nearly broke the internet.

@babyayomide loves the dancer:

"My love for this girl eh❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News