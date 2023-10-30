A woman who recently moved to the United States is celebrating her newfound freedom from loadshedding in a TikTok video

In her video, she symbolises her joy at not having to deal with power outages anymore as she vlogs about her relocation

Her video has struck a chord with many South Africans who can relate to the frustration of loadshedding

Young lady shares a video of relocating and not having to deal with loadshedding anymore. Images: @lesab4

A young woman who recently moved to the United States has playfully bragged about no longer experiencing the frustration of loadshedding.

Lady flexes no loadshedding

This video, uploaded by TikTok user @lesab4, has resonated with many South Africans who understand the challenges of power outages back home.

Loadshedding is a controlled power outage measure implemented in South Africa due to electricity supply constraints. South Africans often deal with the inconvenience of power cuts, which can disrupt daily life. The woman's video showcases her excitement as she records her relocation to the US.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to young woman

While her video is playful, it also highlights a common struggle faced by many in South Africa, emphasising the importance of reliable electricity services. Her lighthearted TikTok reminds you of the small everyday joys that can be celebrated, even when life takes you to a new place.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Fentse Mokale commented:

"I love this for you."

@Kay said:

"We want more of these."

@STUNEAPYMKCUS praised:

"Congrats babe."

@Moeketsi Nakedi shared:

"INFLUENCER."

@Shaz said:

"Love this for you, wish you all the best on your new venture and your studies."

@Sbu commented:

"We love this for you, congratulations may you soar high."

