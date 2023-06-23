Funny comedian Themba Robin poked fun at Eskom's woes in a post that showed how parents use load-shedding as a response to their kids' requests

In the clip, the dad uses lights-out time when the kid wants to play outside, have ice cream or even take a bath

Social media is in total agreement, and one commentator even confessed that she uses the excuse even though they live in another country

Comedian Themba-Robin poked fun at parents going through load-shedding and using it as an excuse for anything their kids ask for. Image: Themba-Robin/ Aninka Bongers Sutherland

A viral video took jabs at load-shedding, showing how parents blame every little thing on power cuts!

Loadshedding has been on the receiving end of many jokes, and popular comedian Themba-Robin made it lit in a post that showed just exactly how parents hide behind load-shedding for a lot of reasons.

Loadshedding made the subject of comedian's jokes

The post is aptly captioned:

"If you don't do this you are lying".

The in-video caption reads as follows:

"Parents abusing load-shedding."

In the skit, Themba-Robin assumes the role of a father and his son.

The father seemingly takes joy in cutting off various activities and running away from helping his kids all in the name of load-shedding.

The first child is hurt after Daddy switches off the TV and reminds him that it's load-shedding.

The poor kid is even prevented from playing outside because of the power cuts.

In the clip, the father utilises loadshedding for everything his son asks for, including wanting to go outside. Image: Themba-Robin

When he asks his father for ice cream, the Dad curtly replies while slamming the freezer door shut:

"Hey! What did I say about load-shedding?"

Even the child's request to have his pops fix his favourite toy is met with a frown, a shrug and an excuse wrapped up in load-shedding.

To watch the reel, click on this link.

The final frames show the dad, himself confused, taking the kid out of his bath because of load-shedding.

Parents confess to using load-shedding excuse too

Kim Balfe commented that she was guilty of doing this. She said:

"Before we left South Africa my then three-year-old was so used to us blaming everything on “load-shedding”. He got to the point where every time we said no to something he’d say 'it’s because it’s Cyril's fault hey'."

Tatum Estee Green joked and said that they use the excuse to switch off the light. She added:

"My 5-year-old includes in her bedtime prayers for Uncle Cyril to please speak to Eskom about load shedding. We also use the excuse at night to get her to sleep. By switching all the lights off."

Shalene Singh said that she uses the excuse of experiencing load-shedding, which has plunged the nation into darkness, even at her job as a teacher. She pointed out:

"When I get too many learners trying to speak at once, I tell them, 'teacher's ears are now load shedding.'"

Sanam Maharaj Singh said that the excuse doesn't fly with her kids. She remarked:

"I can't use that excuse anymore because my son now lectures me about needing to buy solar panels. What does a 7yr old know about solar panels and how they work or even how it is connected to the house?"

Chardilize Labuschagne said that this line is used even overseas! She chipped in:

"We moved to the USA and I still use load-shedding sometimes."

