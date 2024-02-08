A video of a lady teaching her sister Afrikaans has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people laughter

In the hilarious clip, the woman and her little sister were auguring over the correct answer, and the lady poked fun at herself for being wrong

The stunner's content amused people as they flooded her comment section with humorous responses

A hilarious TikTok video left netizens in stitches after a woman tried to help her sister with her homework.

A young South African woman teaching her little sister Afrikaans in a TikTok video: Image: @jess.baney

Source: UGC

Woman helps little sister with home in a hilarious TikTok video

In a video shared by @jess.baney on the video platform, one can see the lady standing up as she teaches her younger sister Afrikaans. The woman's little sister was sitting down on a chair. As the video continued, @jess.baney started arguing with her little sister about the answer. The little one then decides to Google the answer, and in the end, the younger girl is right.

Taking to TikTok, @jess.baney poked fun at herself in her caption, saying:

"The end seriously though I am the wrong person to be helping her with Afrikaans, but anyway."

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the woman's video

The video gathered over 155.2 K viewers, along with thousands of likes and many comments. The video amused people as they reacted to the clip of the adorable duo.

kish said:

“So Afrikaans changed in three years”, and the stare took me out."

Nikki wrote:

"We, in different generations."

Tamiamash shared:

"This is stressing me; my little sister is doing Afrikaans, and I know nothing about who."

Khanimamba added:

"My baby cousin will erase everything you’ve helped with only to write incorrect answers."

2-Year-old girl teaches baby brother alphabet, Mzansi gushes

Briefly News previously reported on one little girl, 2, who assumed big sister duties and taught her brother a few ABCs. @leratokekana32 posted an adorable video on TikTok of her two babies being cute. In the clip, the pair are seen sitting on the floor opposite each other.

The big sister has her alphabet cards next to her. She picks them up individually, telling her brother the letter on the card. The little one is just staring at his sister like he also understands. The mother loved the moment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News