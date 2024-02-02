A 2-year-old sister taught her little brother the alphabet in an adorable TikTok video

The pair were caught in the act by their mother, who captured the cute moment of her offspring

The online community reacted to the two, with many adoring their lovely relationship

A 2-year-old girl adorably taught her little brother the alphabet. Images: @leratokekana/ TikTok, @Werner Pfennig/ Pexels

One little girl, 2, assumed big sister duties and taught her brother a few ABCs.

@leratokekana32 posted an adorable video on TikTok of her two babies being cute. In the clip, the pair are seen sitting on the floor opposite each other.

The big sister has her alphabet cards next to her. She picks them up individually, telling her brother the letter on the card. The little one is just staring at his sister like he also understands. The mother loved the moment.

"She’s definitely the best big sister ❤️"

Big sis teaches brother alphabets

Watch the cute TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers adored the cute moment

The video got over 6k likes, with many online users finding the sibling's relationship adorably funny.

@Lethukuthula applauded:

"Our bestie is the teacher!!! I am so proud of you mommy and daddy, for equipping our bestie with the skill. Look at her now imparting the knowledge"

@MaNtuli applauded the pair:

"This is beautiful, the big sister is a good teacher because her student is listening attentively"

@Porshy adored:

"Beautiful moment ❤️❤️"

@Boi2mellow observed the cute moment:

"❤️❤️I love how she doesn’t complicate her life with other cards she just says the alphabet and passes.

@Ntandokazy Beauty loved:

"Ncooo so cute "

@big B jokingly said:

"Justice for the student! I don’t think they’re catching on, the teacher is so fast "

Little brother teaches Big sis to drive

In another story, Briefly News reported about a brother who taught his big sister to drive.

The brother, @b.abypolo (Aphiwe Kwankwa), took to his TikTok account and shared a video that captured one of his cutest moments teaching her how to drive. In the video, the big sister is seen behind the wheel, relaxed as her brother sits beside her, showing her the ropes. Aphiwe added that he would not allow a man driving a VW polo car to teach his sister how to drive.

