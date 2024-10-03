“Modern Problem Need Modern Solution”: SA Amused by Teacher Who Uses Diddy for Learners’ Attention
- A brilliant Mzansi teacher used troubled rapper Puff Daddy as a tool to calm his noisy class, and the trick worked
- The educator shared the video that went viral class where his learners were going on about their conversations as if the teacher wasn't there
- Social media users were left in stitches and took time to comment on the teacher's feed
Being a teacher requires a lot of skill and tricks, and that's what one teacher did when he used Puff Daddy's list to get his learners' attention.
The teacher shared the viral video on his TikTok page under the user name @riaandurand, which reached 2.6 million views, 562 million likes, and 8.2 million comments.
The teacher captures his learners' attention
The video starts with the teacher positioning his camera to face him. Afterwards, he tells a noisy classroom:
"The next person who talks falls on Diddy's list."
Watch the video below
Mzansi peeps comment on the hilarious video
After watching the video, the online community visited the teacher's feed to share their amusement. Others wished to return to high school, while others commended the new generation of teachers.
User @DMskins shared:
"😂 Teachers are now soo cool shame."
User @yates123 joked:
"That wouldn't work, half my school wants to go to a Diddy party OR hosts Diddy parties of their own."
User @Wasabi__g added:
"New school teachers make me want to go back to HS."
User @TeeWithDee commented:
"Brilliant 🤣🤣🤣🤣I wish I could use this, but I teach Gr 3s…any ideas of what I could use 🤣🤣🤣."
User @Tshepi asked:
"🤣🤣🤣 how can I go back to high school?"
User eMashiya asked:
"Where were teachers like you when I was still in school?"
Teacher shares pupil's exam paper
In another Briefly News article, social media users were left entertained after a teacher shared a pupil's exam paper where he got zero.
The exam required pupils to name the items on the drawings, and he answered with Ronaldo on a picture of a goat.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za