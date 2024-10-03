A brilliant Mzansi teacher used troubled rapper Puff Daddy as a tool to calm his noisy class, and the trick worked

The educator shared the video that went viral class where his learners were going on about their conversations as if the teacher wasn't there

Social media users were left in stitches and took time to comment on the teacher's feed

SA teacher uses P.Diddy to get his Grade 10 learners' attention. Image: @riaandurand

Being a teacher requires a lot of skill and tricks, and that's what one teacher did when he used Puff Daddy's list to get his learners' attention.

The teacher shared the viral video on his TikTok page under the user name @riaandurand, which reached 2.6 million views, 562 million likes, and 8.2 million comments.

The teacher captures his learners' attention

The video starts with the teacher positioning his camera to face him. Afterwards, he tells a noisy classroom:

"The next person who talks falls on Diddy's list."

Watch the video below

Mzansi peeps comment on the hilarious video

After watching the video, the online community visited the teacher's feed to share their amusement. Others wished to return to high school, while others commended the new generation of teachers.

User @DMskins shared:

"😂 Teachers are now soo cool shame."

User @yates123 joked:

"That wouldn't work, half my school wants to go to a Diddy party OR hosts Diddy parties of their own."

User @Wasabi__g added:

"New school teachers make me want to go back to HS."

User @TeeWithDee commented:

"Brilliant 🤣🤣🤣🤣I wish I could use this, but I teach Gr 3s…any ideas of what I could use 🤣🤣🤣."

User @Tshepi asked:

"🤣🤣🤣 how can I go back to high school?"

User eMashiya asked:

"Where were teachers like you when I was still in school?"

Teacher shares pupil's exam paper

In another Briefly News article, social media users were left entertained after a teacher shared a pupil's exam paper where he got zero.

The exam required pupils to name the items on the drawings, and he answered with Ronaldo on a picture of a goat.

