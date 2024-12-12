A lady shared how her festive season was going in her household, and a lot of black people related

Lolo Mlotywa unapologetically vlogged the raw experience that her family had kept for decades. Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 438 comments

A look at 10 pre-Christmas cleaning tasks before the big day, including wiping down internal doors and washing table linens

Black families are rigid when it comes to culture and tradition. They find ways to keep their practices going.

A lady floored Mzansi with her accurate representation of black households in December. Image: @lolo_mlotywa

The young ones are made aware of the family's way of doing things by observing until they are old enough to join in.

SA floored by accurate representation of black household

Lolo Mlotywa made Mzansi chuckle when she filmed the festivities at home. She wore a ridiculous outfit while soaking curtains in the bathtub.

During this time of year, black families deep-clean their homes in preparation for Christmas. Every room needs to be cleaned from top to bottom and revamped with fresh linen and curtains.

Some people also change the walls' colours by repainting their homes to welcome the new season.

Watch the video below:

10 pre-Christmas tasks to tick off before the big day

The festive season is upon us and Mzansi cannot wait for the big day where they get to laugh and dine with their loved ones on Christmas, but before they get to that, they need to get the house Christmas-ready.

Homes & Gardens shared a list of tasks to tick of for a spotless home this festive:

Deoderise the kitchen

Clean guest bedroom linens

Wipe internal doors

clean windows

Use lint roller on upholstery

Clean fireplaces

Launder linens

Wipe outdoor lights

Declutter entryway

Vacuum and shampoo carpets

Mzansi reacts to accurate representation of black household

Social media users related to the clip and commented:

@Namz yaps said:

"I know you found that tutu in the back of some closet whilst doing spring and put it right on."

@katli.jiyana pointed out:

"Wearing something random while doing chores is so real."

@Palesa Monareng shared:

"Spring cleaning started the first week of December; I'm so tired."

@mbalicharmainezwane🦋commented:

"I'm glad they know I'm lazy at home. They would even bother asking me for help."

@Sibandiswa was dusted:

"Even the outfit! It's giving you spring cleaning, and it got hot. Then you found a tutu from high school and didn't know what to do with it, so you wore it."

@YT: Pamela Manana 🤍 wrote:

"There are firstborn daughters; then there's you."

@Diana Manyikana 🇿🇦 commented:

"I'm doing all this before my maintenance day, and I don't want problems."

