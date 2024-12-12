A young lady living with her partner showed off their stunning shack on her TikTok account

The home featured many rooms spacious enough to accommodate a large family

Her post received much love online, with many members of the community expressing how inspiring the clip was

A local lady gave a tour of her lovely shack, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @user91656308563730

Source: TikTok

Whether made of bricks or zinc, young people increasingly showcase their homes on social media, motivating others still on their journey.

A local lady joined the trend, proudly sharing the shack she shares with her partner under her TikTok handle @user91656308563730.

The gorgeous shack steals the show

The video starts at an angle that shows the whole yard as the hun moves to the door, saying that those who say that she is misusing her man's money must come to see what she does with it.

She enters the shack with burglar bars on the windows and door and shows off a gorgeous, big kitchen with a built-in sink, a big lounge with modern furniture, and a massive bedroom with a lovely suite.

Watch the video below:

The shack-building business is booming

With the country's shortage of government housing projects, young people are turning to shacks and transforming them into beautiful living spaces. This shift has created significant business opportunities for shack builders.

Local publication GroundUp interviewed Mara Mdunyelwa, a shack builder from Phillipi. He explained that when someone buys a shack, they must deconstruct it by separating the sides and then reinstalling it, which takes about 30 minutes.

He also shared that a one-bedroom shack costs around R2,800, while a two-bedroom costs approximately R5,500.

SA's impressed by the lady's home

The clip attracted many positive comments, as almost 700 social media users complimented her on turning her shack into a stunning home. Others wanted to know where she stood, hoping to build their shacks.

User @lindiwelamola514@gmail.com said:

"Re pluge ka di (please plug us with) stand around Johannesburg

User @celestina Letela ❤️commented:

"As long as you call it your house and you get peace. I'm so happy and proud of you, girl 😍❤️."

User @Nobuhle Tabane shared:

"'Wow, many of us don't have that dear be great full."

User @jeanettelebogang said:

"Such videos inspire me xem,"

User @Lettie-nice added:

"Wow , you did good, and it's beautiful and clean🥰."

User @selloletsabo said:

"All I know is that you and your family are able to pray and thank Almighty in this beautiful home, unlike those who are saying thatha lento eya philisa but sacrifice their children for money ✌️."

3 Briefly News gorgeous shacks articles

A local woman showed off her beautiful shack, which has built-in kitchen cupboards, modern kitchen appliances, and an en-suite bathroom.

A Cape Town man wowed Mzansi after showing his stunning four-roomed shack, which he built after his first burnt into ashes.

A young mom flexed her beautiful mkhukhu, which she moved into seven months ago after leaving home.

Source: Briefly News