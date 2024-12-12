Global site navigation

“Such Videos Inspire Me”: Proud Lady Flaunts Her Gorgeous Mkhukhu, SA’s Motivated
by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A young lady living with her partner showed off their stunning shack on her TikTok account
  • The home featured many rooms spacious enough to accommodate a large family
  • Her post received much love online, with many members of the community expressing how inspiring the clip was

Social media users congratulated a lady on her beautiful home
A local lady gave a tour of her lovely shack, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @user91656308563730
Source: TikTok

Whether made of bricks or zinc, young people increasingly showcase their homes on social media, motivating others still on their journey.

A local lady joined the trend, proudly sharing the shack she shares with her partner under her TikTok handle @user91656308563730.

The gorgeous shack steals the show

The video starts at an angle that shows the whole yard as the hun moves to the door, saying that those who say that she is misusing her man's money must come to see what she does with it.

She enters the shack with burglar bars on the windows and door and shows off a gorgeous, big kitchen with a built-in sink, a big lounge with modern furniture, and a massive bedroom with a lovely suite.

Watch the video below:

The shack-building business is booming

With the country's shortage of government housing projects, young people are turning to shacks and transforming them into beautiful living spaces. This shift has created significant business opportunities for shack builders.

Local publication GroundUp interviewed Mara Mdunyelwa, a shack builder from Phillipi. He explained that when someone buys a shack, they must deconstruct it by separating the sides and then reinstalling it, which takes about 30 minutes.

He also shared that a one-bedroom shack costs around R2,800, while a two-bedroom costs approximately R5,500.

SA's impressed by the lady's home

The clip attracted many positive comments, as almost 700 social media users complimented her on turning her shack into a stunning home. Others wanted to know where she stood, hoping to build their shacks.

User @lindiwelamola514@gmail.com said:

"Re pluge ka di (please plug us with) stand around Johannesburg

User @celestina Letela ❤️commented:

"As long as you call it your house and you get peace. I'm so happy and proud of you, girl 😍❤️."

User @Nobuhle Tabane shared:

"'Wow, many of us don't have that dear be great full."

User @jeanettelebogang said:

"Such videos inspire me xem,"

User @Lettie-nice added:

"Wow , you did good, and it's beautiful and clean🥰."

User @selloletsabo said:

"All I know is that you and your family are able to pray and thank Almighty in this beautiful home, unlike those who are saying thatha lento eya philisa but sacrifice their children for money ✌️."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

